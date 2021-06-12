Preview: Blades Look to Take Control of Series

June 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (1-1) return home to Hertz Arena to face the South Carolina Stingrays (1-1) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Everblades earned a split on the road in North Charleston through Games 1 and 2, and now the remainder of the series will be played within the friendly confines of Hertz Arena. Florida posted a 25-6-3-2 record and earned the most points at home of any club in the ECHL during the regular season.

Game 2 Recap: The Everblades held on to claim a 5-4 victory in Game 2 against the Stingrays. Florida jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first two periods of play, but South Carolina stormed back in the third. Alex Kile, Levko Koper, Michael Huntebrinker, Zach Solow, and Myles Powell all found the back of the net for the Blades. The Stingrays scored four answered goals to start the third, but the Everblades hung on to secure the victory and earn a road split in the first two games of the series.

Hildebrand Named Goaltender of the Year: On Thursday afternoon, Florida netminder Jake Hildebrand was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year. Hildebrand posted one of his best seasons of his career thanks to a 23-10-1-3 record. Hildebrand is the second goaltender to win this award in the 23-year history of the Everblades. Chris Madden won the award in the 2004-05 season. His rights were traded to Florida at the trade deadline but Madden was loaned to the Providence Bruins where he finished the season. Florida's goaltending coach Josh Robinson won this honor in the 2014-15 season with the Missouri Mavericks.

Scouting the Stingrays: South Carolina has featured a mostly balanced attack through the first two games of the series with Coach Ryan Blair implementing three forward lines almost equally. Six different Stingrays have found the back of the net in the series so far, and each line has recorded a goal. Goaltender Hunter Shepard allowed five goals on 16 shots in Game 2 and was pulled after two periods. Jake Kupsky entered in the third and made six saves on six shots. Shepard was the workhorse for South Carolina in the Stingrays' late run to the postseason. Shepard had not lost a start since May 21 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

###

WHO: Florida Everblades vs South Carolina Stingrays - Game 3

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: The fun starts with a Tailgate Party featuring FREE Live Music from TC & the Troublemakers outside Hertz Arena from 5:00-7:00 p.m.!

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.