Gennaro Paces Thunder Past Komets; Forces Game 5 on Monday

June 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - Matteo Gennaro scored twice in a four-minute span in the third period and Wichita held off a late rally from Fort Wayne for a 4-2 win on Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum.

The Thunder ties their first round series with the Komets at two and will play Monday night for a deciding Game 5.

Spencer Dorowicz gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 9:41 of the first. He tried to center a pass from the left corner, but it hit a skate and went past Dylan Ferguson for his second of the playoffs.

A.J. Jenks tied it at 11:35 with a power play tally. He tipped home a shot from the blue line for his third of the series.

After a scoreless second period, Gennaro broke the tie just 56 seconds into the third. He came into the zone up the right wing, cut the middle and fired a shot past Ferguson's glove to make it 2-1. At 4:35, he recorded his second of the game to make it 3-1. Cam Clarke came up the ice with him on an odd-man break, fed a pass across and Gennaro one-timed it past Ferguson for his third of the playoffs.

Justin Vaive cut the lead to one at 17:36 with his second of the series. Matthew Boudens took a shot from the right circle that popped up in the air. Clarke tried to swipe it to the corner with his hand, but missed the puck and Vaive put in the rebound to make it 3-2.

The Komets had a faceoff with 1:31 left and pulled Ferguson for the extra attacker. Bobby McMann stole a pass in the neutral zone, fed it ahead to Anthony Beauregard and he found an empty net to make it 4-2.Â

Wichita and Fort Wayne will play Game 5 on Monday night starting at 6:30 p.m. CST.

