Americans Sweep Utah with Double Overtime Win

June 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans swept their opening round series with the Utah Grizzlies winning in double overtime on Friday night 4-3.

Les Lancaster was the overtime hero for Allen scoring the game winner at 7:27 of the extra session. Lancaster took the pass from Corey Mackin and elevated the puck over the glove of Utah goalie Parker Gahagen to end the game. It was his first goal of the playoffs.

"We wanted to end this series tonight," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We knew we couldn't let them back in the series. Lammon and Neumann scored a couple big goals in the third period to tie it. We had several chances in overtime to end the game. How fitting it was that Les (Lancaster) on the day we found out he was MVP runner up ends the game and the series."

The Americans will face the winner of the Fort Wayne and Wichita series. Game 1 will be next Friday night at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

