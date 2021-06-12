Thunder Looks to Extend Series Tonight in Fort Wayne
June 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - Wichita will look to stay alive tonight in its first round series against Fort Wayne starting at 6:30 p.m. CST at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets took a 2-1 series lead last night with a 3-0 victory over the Thunder.
Dylan Ferguson claimed his first playoff shutout of his career, stopping 29 shots. It was the seventh time in franchise history that the Thunder have been blanked during the postseason. Evan Buitenhuis took the loss, stopping 27 of 30 shots he faced.
In a Game 3 situation, Wichita dropped to 14-12 in franchise history. The Thunder are 16-21 when faced with elimination and 13-12 all-time in Game 4. With the loss last night in Fort Wayne, Wichita's all-time postseason record falls to 68-65 and 28-41 on the road.
Fort Wayne is 191-93-1 at home during the postseason and 23-12 since joining the ECHL. The Komets improved to 11-0-0 when playing on a Friday this season, but 4-4-0 on Saturday night. Wichita went 8-3-1 on Saturday night and 11-6-4 after a loss.
Game 5, if necessary, would be on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. CST.
