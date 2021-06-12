Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Fuel, 7:05 PM Eastern Conference Semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. - With a 2-1 series lead, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits remain one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Swamp Rabbits are set to battle the Indy Fuel tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Game 4 of their best-of-five Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-1) vs. Indy Fuel (1-2)

June 12, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game #4 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Alex Normandin (26), Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Tarrington Wyonzek (88)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Karch Bachman on the call

GAME 3 RECAP:

The Indy Fuel edged the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a 3-2 margin on Friday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Indy tallied first to grab their first lead of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs at 5:21. Spencer Watson blasted home a power play chance after Alec Rauhauser was whistled for tripping at the 3:28 mark. The Swamp Rabbits responded only 1:35 later courtesy of Shawn Cameron's second goal of the postseason. After a steal, Joey Haddad sent the puck towards the net and Cameron found the perfect deflection at 6:56. The Fuel jumped in front by a 2-1 margin after converting on the man-advantage a second time. At 10:58, Willie Raskob scored on a center-point chance past Ryan Bednard thru a screen at the net front. In the final period, Haddad brought the Rabbits within 3-2 at the 8:17 mark. On the rebound of a Ben Finkelstein shot, Haddad potted the rebound short side past Fuel goaltender Billy Christopoulos.

CAMERON AND HADDAD STRIKE AGAIN:

Swamp Rabbits forward Shawn Cameron has recorded a point in each game of Greenville's current playoff series (two goals, one assist). Cameron scored a key insurance marker in Game 1 at Indy to provide the Swamp Rabbits a 2-0 cushion before taking the series opener. In Game 3, the Sherbrooke, QC native recorded a perfect deflection at the net front to bring Greenville even in the first period. Haddad has goals in back-to-back playoff games for the Rabbits after tallying in the third period of Game 3. Haddad enters tonight with 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 34 career Kelly Cup Playoff games dating back to 2011.

INDY MAKES FRANCHISE HISTORY:

The Indy Fuel recorded their first postseason win in franchise history last night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Since Indy's inaugural season in 2014-15, the Fuel's first and only playoff appearance prior to the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs came in 2018. The Toledo Walleye swept the Fuel in a best-of-seven first round series, 4-0. After winning last night against the Swamp Rabbits, the Fuel's all-time playoff record is 1-6. Dating back to the 2011 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Greenville's playoff record is 21-25.

AROUND THE KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS:

Tonight in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, three different playoff series are in action with two potential elimination games. The Swamp Rabbits can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a victory tonight over the Indy Fuel on home ice. If the Fuel win, a decisive Game 5 will be necessary at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Monday night. Also in the Eastern Conference, the South Carolina Stingrays pay visit to the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m. in Game 3 of their best-of-five series tied at 1-1. Game 3, Game 4 and an if necessary Game 5 will all take place at Hertz Arena in Southwest Florida. In the Western Conference Semifinals, the Fort Wayne Komets can knock out the Wichita Thunder and advance tonight in Game 4. Fort Wayne's A.J. Jenks leads the playoffs with two shorthanded goals. Game 5, if necessary, is Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne. Last night, the Allen Americans became the first team to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals, beating the Utah Grizzlies in double overtime, 4-3.

