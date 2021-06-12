Preview: Game 3: Stingrays at Everblades, June 12 at 7 PM

South Carolina Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 (Series Tied, 1-1)

Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: With their series tied 1-1 after splitting the first two games in North Charleston this week, the South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades do battle in Game 3 Saturday night at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. After the Rays secured a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory on Dan DeSalvo's first career Kelly Cup Playoff goal Monday night, the Everblades let a big lead escape but held on to even the series with a 5-4 decision on Wednesday. Florida is the top overall seed in the ECHL's postseason tournament after capturing the Brabham Cup last week, wrapping up the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 42-19-5-3 and a points percentage at .667. South Carolina finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last six games to secure themselves a spot in the playoffs. The Rays were a league-best 8-2-0 in their final 10 games. SC has clinched a spot in the postseason 27 times in the team's 28-year history, finishing 2020-21 with a .579 points percentage. Florida controlled the regular season series against the Rays, winning 10 of the 13 meetings. 10 of the 13 contests were played in Estero at Hertz Arena. The two teams are meeting in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the seventh time, with each team winning three of the previous series.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida was the ECHL's top team during the regular season, finishing with an overall record of 42-19-5-3 and a points percentage at .667 to claim the league's Brabham Cup. At home, the Blades were 25-6-3-2. Their offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who totaled 68 points in 66 games on a league-leading 31 goals and 37 assists. His +29 rating also led the league, as did his 43 minor penalties. Alex Kile finished second on the team with 51 points in 69 games on 25 goals and 26 assists. Forwards Joe Pendenza (18g, 30a) and Michael Huntebrinker (24g, 22a) are also a major part of the team's scoring. Defender Logan Roe continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 26 points (6g, 20a) as well as a +28 rating that was second-best in the ECHL. In net, Jake Hildebrand was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year after finishing fourth with a 2.40 goals-against average and third with a .923 save percentage while leading the league with 23 wins.

Kelly Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule

Game 1 - Stingrays 3, Everblades 2 (OT)

Game 2 - Everblades 5, Stingrays 4

Game 3 - South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - South Carolina at Florida - Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Game 5* - South Carolina at Florida - Monday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

*if necessary

