Fuel's Season Ends After 3-2 Loss to Swamp Rabbits
June 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
GREENVILLE - The Indy Fuel's season comes to an end after falling to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in game 4 of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
After a scoreless first period the Swamp Rabbits would get on the board first when Pecararo built up some speed in the neutral zone, came up the left side and fed Graham Knott a pass in front of the net who buried a one timer to open the scoring for the evening. They extended their lead to 2-0 on a power play opportunity as Knott was able to redirect the puck into the net to earn his second of the night. Less than two minutes later with both teams skating four aside, Willie Raskob came down the right boards and found Antoine Waked at the high slot who five-holed on John Lethemon.
Finding themselves on the man advantage once again Greg Meireles fired a shot from the right circle that was originally deflected by Fuel netminder Billy Christopoulos but Meireles was able to put in his own rebound to make the score 3-1 for the Swamp Rabbits. Nearly halfway through the third period Spencer Watson launched a wrist shot at the point off of a face-off to give the Fuel some life in the third period. Despite several chances throughout the remainder of the final frame the Fuel couldn't put the puck in the net and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits took the game 3-2 and ended the season for the Fuel.
Fuel season memberships are also available for the 2021-22 season, purchase your package by June 14th to receive complimentary parking for the entire 2021-22 regular season. Find details and pricing at IndyFuelHockey.com.
