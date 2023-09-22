16th Annual Brewfest Hosted by Sutter Health Park

September 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calf. - Baseball season is coming to a close for the 2023 campaign, but the offseason fun is about to begin as Sutter Health Park, the home of the Sacramento River Cats, prepares to host its 16th annual Brewfest at the Ballpark. This West Sacramento staple event takes place on Friday, Sept. 29 from 6:30-10 p.m.

Continuing the tradition that began in 2007, beer lovers will flock to the home of the River Cats for the chance to try five-ounce unlimited tastings of over 40 craft breweries, including favorites such as 21st Amendment, Urban Roots, Track 7, and Ballast Point. Along with the many beer options, select breweries will bring other options to the park including ciders, such as Ace Cider and Two Rivers, as well as hard kombuchas.

In addition to the brews, stroll across the field, or grab some grub with the many great concessions options, which includes a special barbeque menu. Take in the atmosphere with live music by One Sharp Mind, or work on your short game with a round of mini golf offered by Tipsy Putt.

Patrons have the opportunity to purchase their tickets now, including an exclusive VIP ticket ($85) which not only grants admission into the park one hour early (5:30 p.m.), but also features an exclusive, all-you-can-eat gourmet buffet featuring pub-style food such as Bavarian pretzel bites and more. That all comes along with welcome beers provided by King Cong Brewing.

General Admission tickets ($55) are on sale now and include a souvenir tasting cup to enjoy their unlimited tastings, as are Designated Driver tickets ($15) which also come with a souvenir soft drink cup and unlimited refills. All tickets may be purchased at www.rivercats.com, or by following this link, and be sure to purchase in advance prior to a price increase for day-of purchases. and be sure to purchase in advance prior to a price increase for day-of purchases.

