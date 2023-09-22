Aviators Announce Season Awards for 2023 Campaign

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today the 2023 season awards for the players. The Las Vegas franchise has been a member of the Pacific Coast League for 40 years (1983-2020, 2022-23) and one season with Triple-A West (2021).

Aviators President/COO Don Logan announced the following awards: Mayor's Trophy: catcher/infielder Yohel Pozo; Most Valuable Player: outfielder Cody Thomas; Most Valuable Pitcher: Right-hander Zach Neal.

The Mayor's Trophy has been given annually since 1983 and is voted on by the fans. The previous winners of the Mayor's Trophy:

1983: Harry Dunlop, manager

1984: Rick Lancellotti, OF

1985: John Kruk, 1B/OF - PCL batting champion

1986: Tim Pyznarksi, INF

1987: Steve Garcia, INF

1988: Joey Cora, INF

1989: Jerald Clark, OF

1990: Joey Cora, INF

1991: Jose Mota, INF

1992: Jim Vatcher, OF

1993: Brian Johnson, C

1994: Luis Lopez, INF

1995: Ira Smith, OF

1996: Rico Rossy, INF

1997: Doug Dascenzo, OF

1998: George Arias, INF

1999: Rico Rossy, INF

2000: Greg LaRocca, INF

2001: Chris Prieto, OF

2002: Luke Allen, OF

2003: Joe Thurston, 2B

2004: Rick Bell, 3B

2005: Cody Ross, OF

2006: Delwyn Young, OF

2007: John Lindsey, INF

2008: John Lindsey, INF

2009: Randy Ruiz, INF

2010: J.P. Arencibia, C

2011: David Cooper, INF

2012: Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

2013: Wilmer Flores, INF

2014: Matt den Dekker, OF

2015: Travis Taijeron, OF

2016: T.J. Rivera, INF

2017: Amed Rosario, INF

2018: Peter Alonso, INF

2019: Jorge Mateo, INF

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Carlos Pérez, C/INF

2022: Shea Langeliers, C

Yohel Pozo (Mayor's Trophy): One of the most consistent hitters for the Aviators, has appeared in 90 games and is batting .309 (112-for-362) with 26 doubles, 18 HR, 81 RBI (ranks second on the team). He was named the PCL Player of the Week from July 17-23 (batted .500 (13-for-26), 4 2B, HR, 10 RBI at Salt Lake, July 18-23). He recorded two, 10-game hitting streaks: (August 27 - September 8) and batted .317 (13-for-41), 4 HR, 10 RBI over that stretch; (June 14 - July 4) and batted .302 (13-for-43) over that stretch. Pozo has appeared in 49 games at catcher and has no passed balls and cut down 16-of-75 (.213) attempted base stealers.

Multiple-hit games: 31 (23 two-hit games; 7 three-hit games; 1 five-hit game)...hit safely in 69 of 90 games

May: Batted .333 (17-for-51), 4 HR, 9 RBI in 12 games

July: Batted .381 (32-for-84), 3 HR, 27 RBI in 22 games

August: Batted .289 (24-for-83), 4 HR, 19 RBI in 20 games

2023:

Top Aviators Series:

Batted .357 (5-for-14), HR, 5 RBI vs. Tacoma (April 25-30)

Batted .353 (6-for-17), 2 HR, 3 RBI vs. Albuquerque (May 9-14)

Batted .389 (7-for-18) vs. El Paso (May 30 - June 4)

Batted .333 (4-for-12), 2 HR, 4 RBI vs. Reno (June 13-18)

Batted .500 (13-for-26), 4 2B, HR, 10 RBI at Salt Lake (July 18-23)

Batted .421 (8-for-19), 2 HR, 9 RBI vs. Sugar Land (July 25-30)

Batted .357 (10-for-28), 2 HR, 4 RBI at Albuquerque (August 1-6)

Top Aviators Games:

2-for-3, double, HR, 4 RBI vs. Tacoma (April 26)

2-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, two runs scored at Salt Lake (May 17)

3-for-5, two doubles, RBI vs. El Paso (May 31)

2-for-4, walk, HR, 2 RBI vs. Reno (June 17)

3-for-5, 5 RBI, run scored at El Paso (July 9)

5-for-6, double, 4 RBI, two runs scored at Salt Lake (July 18)

3-for-3, double, HR, 4 RBI at Salt Lake (July 20-GM#2-DH)

3-for-5, double, two runs scored at Salt Lake (July 22)

2-for-3, double, SF, 3 RBI, run scored vs. Sugar Land (July 27)

3-for-5, double, HR, 2 RBI vs. Sugar Land (July 29)

3-for-6, double, HR, 4 RBI vs. Sugar Land (July 30)

4-for-5, double, RBI, run scored at Albuquerque (August 4)

3-for-5, double, two runs scored at Albuquerque (August 6)

2-for-4, walk, 3 RBI, run scored at Reno (August 15)

2-for-4, two home runs, 4 RBI at Tacoma (August 25)

2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI vs. Salt Lake (September 3)

Cody Thomas (Most Valuable Player): Appeared in 105 games and is batting .300 (127-for-424) with 27 doubles, 8 triples (T-1st in PCL), 23 home runs, 108 RBI, leads Minor League Baseball (Thomas also led all Minor League Baseball with 79 RBI when promoted to Oakland on July 7). He also leads the team in total bases (239), extra-base hits (58) and grand slams (3). He opened the 2023 campaign by hitting for the cycle at Reno on March 31 (4-for-5, 4 RBI) and became the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle on opening day! He recorded a season-high 13-game hitting streak (May 20 - June 4) and batted .411 (23-for-56), 3 HR, 17 RBI over that stretch.

Multiple-hit games: 32, team leader (21 two-hit games; 8 three-hit games; 3 four-hit games)...hit safely in 81 of 105 games

April: Batted .293 (29-for-99), 6 HR, 29 RBI in 24 games

May: Batted .301 (28-for-93), 5 HR, 24 RBI in 24 games

June: Batted .330 (29-for-88), 5 HR, 21 RBI in 21 games

2023:

Top Aviators Series:

Batted .375 (9-for-24), 3 HR, 12 RBI vs. Salt Lake (April 11-16)

Batted .476 (10-for-21), 5 RBI vs. El Paso (May 30 - June 4)

Batted .364 (8-for-22), 2 HR, 6 RBI vs. Reno (June 13-18)

Batted .500 (10-for-20), 5 2B vs. S Lake (Aug. 29 - Sept. 3)

Top Aviators Games:

4-for-5, cycle, 4 RBI at Reno (March 31)

2-for-5, two home runs (grand slam), 7 RBI vs. S. Lake (April 15)

3-for-5, double, three-run home run vs. Salt Lake (April 16)

4-for-5, triple, 2 RBI, two runs scored at Sugar Land (April 19)

2-for-5, two doubles, 4 RBI vs. Tacoma (April 28)

1-for-3, walk, three-run home run vs. Albuquerque (May 13)

3-for-4, walk, solo home run at Salt Lake (May 21)

4-for-5, triple, walk-off RBI single vs. El Paso (June 4)

2-for-4, walk, double, RBI at Oklahoma City (June 20)

3-for-5, 2 RBI, two runs scored at Oklahoma City (June 25)

3-for-5, two doubles, triple, 2 RBI vs. Salt Lake (August 31)

3-for-4, two doubles, walk vs. Salt Lake (September 3)

2-for-2, three walks, SB, triple, 4 RBI vs. Sacramento (September 8)

2023 Oakland Athletics: He appeared in 19 games and batted .238 (10-for-42) with three doubles, HR, 2 RBI. Recorded his first Major League home run against Boston on July 19 (2-for-4, 2 RBI).

Zach Neal (Most Valuable Pitcher): The right-hander has appeared in 18 games (started 10) and has posted a 4-2 record with a 5.21 ERA. He has allowed 90 hits and struck out 54 batters in 74.1 innings pitched. As a starting pitcher, has recorded a 4-2 record with a 4.78 ERA as a starter (49.0 IP/61 H/28 SO).

Aviators Top performances:

April 27: first start of season, no decision against Tacoma (4.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 2 runs, one walk, five strikeouts)

May 5: no decision at Sacramento (5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 3 runs, three walks, three strikeouts)

May 20: defeated Salt Lake (5.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run, no walks, five strikeouts)

June 7: at Sacramento (4.0 innings pitched in relief, 2 hits, 1 run, one walk, three strikeouts)

June 18: at Reno (4.0 innings pitched in relief, 2 hits, 1 run, one walk, four strikeouts)

July 1: no decision vs. Round Rock (5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs, two walks, season-high 6 strikeouts)

July 7: defeated El Paso (5.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 runs, two walks, one strikeout)

July 23: defeated Salt Lake (season-high 6.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run, one walk, one strikeout)

September 9: recorded the save vs. Sacramento (2.0 scoreless innings, three strikeouts)

Oakland Athletics: Neal had two stints with the A's (May 13-14; August 3 - September 5) and appeared in 10 games (started two) and posted a 1-1 record with a 7.66 ERA. He allowed 27 hits and struck out 18 batters in 22.1 innings pitched. He recorded the victory against the Chicago White Sox on August 5 (5.0 IP/5 H/2 ER/2 SO).

The most valuable player and most valuable pitcher were chosen by the Aviators coaching staff.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, hosts the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the final homestand of the season through Sunday, September 24 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split into two halves and the first half concluded on Sunday, June 25. The second half began on Wednesday, June 28 through Sunday, September 24. The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the second-half winner (September 26-28). The Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are the winner of the International League first-half and will host the second-half winner (September 26-28).

