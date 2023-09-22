Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (7:05 PT)

Today's action begins with four clubs within two games of each other for the Pacific Coast League's lone second half playoff spot. Tacoma (40-32) must win their three remaining regular season games against Round Rock (42-30) to qualify for the postseason; however, Las Vegas (40-32) must also take two of three from Reno (42-30) for the Rainiers to have a chance. Tacoma holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Reno; while Reno holds that tiebreak over Round Rock. Las Vegas has lost six consecutive games.

Tacoma Rainiers (77-70, 40-32) vs. Round Rock Express (86-60, 42-30)

Friday, September 22, 2023, 7:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Marcus Walden vs. RHP Cole Winn

FOUR SCORE, AND 63 YEARS AGO: Tacoma's Triple-A franchise (est. 1960) has four 20-home run hitters in a single season for the first time. Jake Scheiner (30 HR), Brian O'Keefe (23 HR), Zach DeLoach (22 HR) and Taylor Trammell (21 HR) have achieved the franchise-first.

BLISS-FUL MILESTONE: Rainiers middle INF Ryan Bliss has hit nine home runs and has stolen 20 bases over 44 games with the Rainiers, and has hit 22 homers and swiped 55 bags this season between Double-A Amarillo (12/30), Reno (1/5) and Tacoma. Bliss is only the fifth player since 1995 to record a 20 HR/50 SB season in MiLB (all levels), four of which have come since last season (three this year): Jonatan Clase ('23, Mariners, 20/79), Blake Dunn ('23, Reds, 23/54), Anthony Volpe ('22, Yankees, 21/50) and Andruw Jones ('95, Braves, 25/56). Bliss was the lone minor league prospect in Seattle's July 31 trade deadline deal with Arizona for RHP Paul Sewald (OF Dominic Canzone and INF Josh Rojas).

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma OF Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 146 hits through the first 135 games of his Triple-A debut; he has the third-most hits in the PCL (54 XBH, T-7th). DeLoach's 246 total bases rank second in the league (30 doubles are sixth), and he's climbed to ninth in RBI with 86; DeLoach's 22 HR and 86 RBI are both new career-highs (14 HR & 73 RBI at Double-A Arkansas last season).

HUMMING ALONG: Tacoma super-utility man Cooper Hummel has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, batting .349 (30x86). Hummel has doubled 9x and hit five homers in this span, while playing first base, left field, and catching. His OPS is 1.057 (.429/.628) over his last 21 starts, with 10 walks, 16 runs scored and 19 RBI. Hummel is sporting the sixth-highest OBP in the PCL overall (.413), and is 10th in steals (26).

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino batted .362 in August (16 GP), and is batting .315 (35x111) over his last 30 games, dating to July 19. He has 14 extra-base hits in this span (eight doubles, six homers), with a .911 OPS (.361/.550) and 23 RBI. Severino has homered in four of his last 13 games played (grand slam 8/25 vs. LV).

"R"UN IT BACK: Tacoma leads the PCL in stolen bases with 208 (El Paso- 205), and is second to only Omaha (221) at Triple-A. 208 SB is a new franchise record, after the Rainiers led Triple-A last season (by 13) with 205 steals.

TRAM IS ON TIME: Rainiers OF Taylor Trammell drove in eight runs over six games last week at Oklahoma City, while homering twice and doubling twice (8-for-26, 3 BB, 6 runs scored).

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.13 games over the first 124 games of his Triple-A debut, has achieved the seventh 30-home run season in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), and the first since Alex Liddi (30) for the 2011 Rainiers.

Scheiner has homered 18x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an OF for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, 43 (131 GP). 3 home games remain.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 28* with 824 (5.61 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 796 walks. Zach DeLoach (4th, 82 BB), Jake Scheiner (5th, 81 BB) and Cooper Hummel (6th, 80 BB) are all atop the PCL free pass leaderboard.

RILED UP: Over 25.0 IP (24 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .170 average with 11 saves. O'Brien has struck out 42 batters during this span, walking only eight (15 H) for a WHIP of 0.92 dating to 7/5 (5 ER, 1.80 ERA). O'Brien's 15 saves - the first 15 of his career - are second-most in the PCL. His 50 appearances rank third in the league.

