Isotopes Earn 7-0 Win Over Dodgers

September 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







Tanner Gordon threw seven scoreless innings and combined with two relievers on a four-hit shutout, aiding the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 7-0 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Gordon scattered three singles and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, including the last 10 in a row to conclude his outing. The Isotopes (39-34/66-82) opened the scoring with a run in the second inning and added two more in the third inning with a home run by Julio Carreras and RBI double by Hunter Stovall. Braxton Fulford homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning, and Stovall added a RBI triple to make it 5-0. Albuquerque tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning. The Dodgers (40-33/90-56) were held to four singles throughout the game and did not have a runner advance to third base as they were shut out for the second time this season.

Of Note:

-Friday saw the end of the Dodgers' overall three-game win streak, five-game road win streak, as well as five-game win streak at Isotopes Park. The team has not won four straight games since a six-game win streak July 22-28 and have fallen short in each of the last three attempts to win four in a row.

-The Dodgers were blanked for the second time this season, joining a 6-0 defeat Sept. 5 at Sugar Land. Although the Dodgers were not shut out over their first 130 games of the season, they have now been shut out twice in the last 16 games...It was the first time OKC was held scoreless in a nine-inning game in hitter-friendly Albuquerque since April 30, 2012 during a 5-0 loss...The Dodgers were held without an extra-base hit for the fifth time in a nine-inning game this season, but for the second time in the last 11 games. OKC did not have a runner advance past second base...The Dodgers entered Friday night having scored at least six runs in six straight games (51 runs total) and at least eight runs in four straight games against the Isotopes (43 runs total).

-Albuquerque pitched its first nine-inning shutout at home since April 19, 2019 against Tacoma. The Isotopes pitching staff retired 15 of the final 17 batters, as well as 18 of the final 21 batters. They struck out nine of 12 batters during one point between the fifth and eighth innings.

-Jonny DeLuca went 1-for-3 with a walk. DeLuca is 9-for-his-last-23 with four extra-base hits.

-David Dahl went 1-for-4 and has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games.

-At 2 hours, 6 minutes, Friday's game tied for the quickest nine-inning game the Dodgers have played this season, along with April 14 at home against Sugar Land during a 4-2 victory.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to restart the offense when they meet the Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

