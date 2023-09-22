Bees' Late Comeback Falls Just Short

September 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees (31-41) attempted to comeback from an early deficit for the third straight night but fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (32-40) on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The River Cats went up 4-0 in the third inning scoring all four runs on a grand slam off the bat of Armando Alvarez. The Bees chipped away at the deficit with a run in the fifth on a Preston Palmeiro RBI double and a run in the sixth on a Kevin Padlo sac fly. After being held off the scoreboard in the seventh and eighth Salt Lake scored on a Chris Okey single and had runners on the corners, but Jose Gomez grounded out to end the threat.

Okey led the Bees with three hits. Robinson Pina took the loss for the Bees after giving up all four runs in his start. The bullpen trio of Cam Vieaux, Kelvin Caceres and Reyes Moronta kept the Bees in the game combining for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Bees will be back on Friday night for their annual Go Gold to Strikeout Childhood Cancer game. The team will be raising money for Huntsman Cancer Institute all night with fireworks following the game.

