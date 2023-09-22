Aces Blast Aviators, Take Firm Control of Series with Blowout Win

Las Vegas, NV - The Reno Aces (42-30, 86-61) crushed three homers in a 10-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (40-32, 74-72) Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Following two resounding wins to open the series, Reno came out firing once again in game three. Tristin English crushed a two run homer in the bottom of the first, his 17th of the season. English took sole control of the team lead in long balls with the tater that gave the BLC Nine an early 3-0 advantage.

Pavin Smith, who entered the game leading the PCL in OPS since August 1st, walloped his eighth homer in the fourth with a two run shot to right. Smith, English, and Adrian Del Castillo each tallied multiple hits in the win. José Herrera joined the launch party with a leadoff smash in the fifth, his second of the year with Reno.

Peter Solomon was fabulous with five scoreless innings and five strikeouts in a critical start for the Aces. Solomon wiggled out of jams with relative ease and kept a tricky Aviators lineup off balance throughout the start while earning his first win with Reno.

The Aces and Aviators will continue their six game, regular season closing series Friday at 7:05 p.m. PT. Reno can clinch a spot in the PCL Championship series with three wins this weekend.

Aces Notables:

- Peter Solomon: 5.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 5 K

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB

- Tristin English: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB

- José Herrera: 1-for-5, HR, RBI

