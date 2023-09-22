Knapp Ties It, Wagner Wins It as Space Cowboys Get Second Straight Walk-off Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - For a second straight night, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-88, 27-46) got a walk-off victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (61-87, 29-44), winning 4-3 in the ninth inning on Friday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Trailing 3-2 going to the ninth, RHP Jake Cousins (W, 1-0) struck out a pair and stranded two base runners in a scoreless frame. Andrew Knapp led off against RHP Sean Poppen (L, 1-4) and hit a game-tying home run, his third of the year. Corey Julks ripped a double to deep center, putting the winning run on base, and Wagner delivered the walk off with a double inside of third, his fourth hit of the night, giving Sugar Land their fifth straight win.

El Paso struck for two runs in the top of the first when they loaded the bases up on two walks and a single and scored the first run on a double play. Taylor Kohlwey then walked and the Chihuahuas executed a double steal to swipe home and take a 2-0 advantage.

The Space Cowboys pulled back a run in the bottom of the first inning. Julks walked to lead off the inning, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Wagner then doubled to left, easily scoring Julks to make it a one-run contest.

A pair of walks helped Sugar Land knot up the contest in the bottom of the second. JJ Matijevic drew a lead-off free pass and Bligh Madris followed with a single. Knapp was walked to load up the bases, and Wagner dodged a double play, hitting into a fielder's choice that brought in Madris to tie it up at 2-2.

LHP Colton Gordon came on for Sugar Land in the top of the fifth and struck out the side. A solo home run by Lucas Dunn gave El Paso a 3-2 lead, but it was the only run allowed by Gordon over 3.2 innings of work, striking out five. Gordon finishes the season with 128.1 innings between Double-A Corpus Christi and Sugar Land, the most in the Astros' Minor League system in 2023, and 151 strikeouts, also the highest strikeout total in the Astros' organization.

With the series already in hand, the Space Cowboys go for their sixth straight victory on Saturday night. RHP Ronel Blanco is scheduled to make his final appearance of the year opposite El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

