Sugar Land Edges El Paso, 4-3

Despite leading 3-2 into the bottom of the ninth inning, Chihuahuas' right-hander Sean Poppen surrendered two runs, including a home run, on just three hitters faced in the ninth, and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys walked-off and won their fourth straight game against El Paso, 4-3, Friday night at Constellation Field. The Chihuahuas have now lost six straight games, including all four in this final series of the 2023 regular season.

The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the first inning, one on a double play groundout hit by Yorman Rodriguez, then a double steal that saw Jose Sanabria steal home for the second run. In the sixth inning Lucas Dunn hit a go-ahead home run, a solo shot that broke the 2-2 tie. The home run for Dunn marks his first career hit and home run at the Triple-A level. Every hitter in the El Paso lineup had at least one hit, including Carlos Luis and Taylor Kohlwey, who each doubled. Ultimately, the Chihuahuas left 12 runners on base, and finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Relievers Michael Baez, Sean Reynolds and Adrian Morejon combined for five shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The Chihuahuas added four steals to their season total, which now sits at 209, one ahead of league-leading Tacoma's 208 entering the game.

Team Records: Sugar Land (27-46, 60-88), El Paso (29-44, 61-87)

Next Game: Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (2-2, 6.33 ERA) vs. Sugar Land RHP Ronel Blanco (6-4, 4.01 ERA). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

