Bees Win Big on Gold Night

September 22, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees (32-41) took down the Sacramento River Cats (32-41) 6-2 on Go Gold Night at Smith's Ballpark, raising $87,337 for pediatric cancer research.

Salt Lake took over the game early, scoring a quartet of runs in the first frame to grab a commanding lead. Jordyn Adams singled and Trey Cabbage walked to start it off before the pair pulled off a successful double steal. Kevin Padlo walked to load the bases and Livan Soto reached on balls to score Adams. Jack Lopez then knocked in Cabbage and Padlo with a two-RBI single up the middle, deflecting off Sacramento's pitcher at more than 100 MPH. Orlando Martinez finished it off with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Soto and putting the Bees up by four. The offenses would then quiet down until both teams scored twice in the sixth, Salt Lake on RBIs by Martinez and Zach Humphreys, to settle the game at 6-2. Soto was the star for Salt Lake, finishing the day 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Lopez and Martinez finished the day with two RBIs each.

Chase Silseth got the start for the Bees on MLB Rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Angels. He was effective, throwing three and one-third scoreless innings on two hits and four strikeouts. J.D. Hammer backed up Silseth in relief, earning his first win as a Bee going three and a third innings allowing one earned run on three hits and two strikeouts. Relievers Kolton Ingram and Gerardo Reyes shut the door for Salt Lake's bullpen, combining to allow just one hit and striking out four en route to collecting the final seven outs.

Off the field $87,337 was raised for Huntsman Cancer Institute towards pediatric cancer research through gold t-shirt sales, corporate sponsorships and other donations.

Salt Lake and Sacramento will square off again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark for Steve Klauke Night, a celebration of the Bees' legendary broadcaster retiring after 29 seasons in the booth.

