11.1.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Eric Dick made a decisive save and Sean Suber scored the game-winning goal as No. 4 seed Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC advanced 4-2 in a penalty shootout against No. 5 seed Hartford Athletic in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix at Highmark Stadium after the teams had played to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes.







