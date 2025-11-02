11.1.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Charlie Dennis scored from the penalty spot with four minutes to play as No. 5 seed Phoenix Rising FC took a 1-0 victory against No. 4 seed El Paso Locomotive FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix at Southwest University Park as the hosts ended the game with 10 players after a second-half red card to Frank Daroma.







