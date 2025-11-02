11.1.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Charlie Dennis scored from the penalty spot with four minutes to play as No. 5 seed Phoenix Rising FC took a 1-0 victory against No. 4 seed El Paso Locomotive FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix at Southwest University Park as the hosts ended the game with 10 players after a second-half red card to Frank Daroma.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2025
- Hounds Advance in PK Shootout Over Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to FC Tulsa - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Top-Seeded Louisville City FC in the First Round of the USL Championship Playoffs - Detroit City FC
- Match Recap - USL Championship Playoffs Round 1 - Loudoun United FC
- Riverhounds Advance on PK Shootout - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity's Historic Campaign Comes to Abrupt First-Round Ending at Hands of Detroit - Louisville City FC
- Valiant Effort Ends in Heartbreak as Hartford Athletic Bow out on Penalties at Pittsburgh - Hartford Athletic
- Anderson's early goal leads NCFC to Eastern Conference Quarterfinal win - North Carolina FC
- Republic FC and Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett Launch Donation Campaign to Support Families Impacted by Hurricane Melissa - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sidelined to Success: Kyle Edwards' Championship Journey Fueled by Expert Care from Trinity Health of New England - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Start Playoff Journey at Home against Phoenix Rising FC
- Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 34
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Regular Season Finale, Secure Home Playoff Match
- Playoff Spot in Hand, El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Regular Season Finale
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Host Phoenix Rising FC on November 1 in Opening Round of 2025 USL Championship Playoffs