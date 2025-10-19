USL Tampa Bay Rowdies

10.18.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video


Alex Méndez recorded a goal and assist to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 3-2 victory against Hartford Athletic at Al Lang Stadium to keep the hosts alive in the race for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs going to the final game of the regular season.

Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central