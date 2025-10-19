10.18.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Alex Méndez recorded a goal and assist to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 3-2 victory against Hartford Athletic at Al Lang Stadium to keep the hosts alive in the race for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs going to the final game of the regular season.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2025
- Rowdies Stay Alive In Playoff Hunt In 3-2 Win Over Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Earn Three Points Against Las Vegas Lights - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hartford Athletic Comes up Just Short in 3-2 Loss to Tampa Bay - Hartford Athletic
- Rhode Island FC Clinches Playoff Berth with Scoreless Tie at North Carolina FC - Rhode Island FC
- Oliver Semmle records clean sheet in final home match of the regular season - North Carolina FC
- Battery, Detroit Share Points in 1-1 Draw - Charleston Battery
- Playoff Momentum Builds: New Mexico United Hosts Oakland Roots SC this Sunday at the Lab - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.