10.15.2025: Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ousmane Sylla scored his first goal of the season in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Orange County SC to a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Championship Soccer Stadium to move above the playoff line in the USL Championship Western Conference.







