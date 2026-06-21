06.20.2026: Lexington SC vs. Indy Eleven - Condensed Game

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Indy Eleven goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook made a pair of saves to earn Indy Eleven victory in a penalty shootout against Lexington SC after the sides had played to a scoreless draw in regulation, leaving Lexington needing a regulation win against Louisville City FC to have a chance to advance to the knockout stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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