06.20.2026: Lexington SC vs. Indy Eleven - Condensed Game
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Indy Eleven goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook made a pair of saves to earn Indy Eleven victory in a penalty shootout against Lexington SC after the sides had played to a scoreless draw in regulation, leaving Lexington needing a regulation win against Louisville City FC to have a chance to advance to the knockout stage.
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