04.25.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Karifa Yao scored the decisive penalty kick to earn Rhode Island FC a bonus point against Hartford Athletic after the El Clamico rivals had played to a scoreless draw in rainy conditions in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.