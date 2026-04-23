04.22.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Peter Wilson scored the first hat trick of the 2026 USL Championship season to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 4-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Wednesday night as Wolfgang Prentice recorded a pair of assists for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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