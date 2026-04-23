04.22.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Peter Wilson scored the first hat trick of the 2026 USL Championship season to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 4-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Wednesday night as Wolfgang Prentice recorded a pair of assists for the hosts.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026
- Peter Wilson's Historic Hat Trick Fuels Roots to 4-2 Victory over Las Vegas Lights FC at Home - Oakland Roots SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Loses Chaotic Match on the Road at Oakland Roots SC - Las Vegas Lights FC
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