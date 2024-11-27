Zydeco Mount Comeback With Two Third Period Goals, Win 4-3 In Shootout

November 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - Dmitry Kuznetsov delivered in the shootout as the Baton Rouge Zydeco earned a 4-3 victory over the Monroe Moccasins on Tuesday night, extending their win streak to five games in a dramatic "Battle of Louisiana" matchup.

Kuznetsov, who tied the game late in regulation, scored the decisive goal in the second round of the shootout. Breandan Colgan stopped all three Monroe shooters, sealing the win for Baton Rouge.

The Moccasins (4-5-4-0-1) struck first when Blake Anderson converted on the power play early in the second period at 06:16. The Zydeco (6-3-1-1-2) answered with Jake Cox's even-strength tally at 14:31 before Kalle Koivuniemi put Monroe back in front just over a minute later, with his first of his career.

Ben Stefanini extended the Moccasins lead to 3-1 in the third period, but Baton Rouge responded with back-to-back goals from Kuznetsov and Gehrig Lindberg to force overtime. Monroe outshot Baton Rouge 5-3 in the overtime, but couldn't solve Colgan. Sean Kuhn, who made 29 saves in regulation and overtime, was beaten by Kuznetsov's lone goal in the shootout.

These two teams will meet again on Saturday night in Monroe, as the Moccasins aim for revenge. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at the Monroe Civic Center.

