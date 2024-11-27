Hunter Returns as River Dragons Make Roster Moves

November 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced several roster moves today, including the return of 2023-24 FPHL Rookie of the Year Ryan Hunter to the organization.

Last season the Toronto, ON native led all rookies in scoring with 75 points on 29 goals and 46 assists. In addition to 19 multi-point games, Hunter was second in the league with a plus-54 rating. He is expected to be in the lineup for the River Dragons game against the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Wednesday night.

Additionally, the River Dragons have moved player/assistant coach Justin MacDonald to the inactive list, as well as moving forward Josh Pietrantonio to the inactive list and loaning him to Tillsonburg of the OSHL.

The River Dragons will host the Baton Rouge Zydeco at 7:05 pm on Wednesday night at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are on sale right now for all remaining River Dragons home games via the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.