Frazee's First as a Prowler Helps Them Past Rockers

November 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers snapped a three-game losing skid and moved to 3-0 in the Battle of I-94 this season after a 2-1 win over the Motor City Rockers at McMorran Place on November 27. Port Huron is now 5-1-0 at home in 2024-25.

After a scoreless first, the Prowlers' power play got the scoring going 1:30 into period two. After a faceoff win, Ludwig Thellström sauced a pass along the blue line to Jake Vaughan who walked in and took a shot that was kicked into the high slot by Ricky Gonzalez. Joel Frazee was the first one there to put it home for his first goal in a Port Huron uniform.

"We have an amazing power play and those guys know exactly where I'm going to be," Frazee said. "We get a good shot on net and I'm in the area I'm supposed to be and we get rewarded."

Early in the third, Carson Baptiste tied things up after a turnover in the Prowlers' end. He put home his fourth of the year off the pass from Eli Rivers.

Less than four minutes later, Vaughan created another goal. He worked his way from the corner to the slot and dropped the puck off for Matt Graham. The Port Huron coach took a look and picked the corner to put his team in front.

Valtteri Nousiainen and the defense held strong the rest of the way for a 2-1 final.

Nousiainen finished with 29 saves and got back in the win column while Vaughan dished out his first two helpers of the season.

Ricky Gonzalez made 28 stops in the loss for Motor City as he started for the fifth-straight game.

After Thanksgiving, the Prowlers stay home for a pair of games with the Danbury Hat Tricks on November 29 and 30. Both games are set for 7:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.