Black Bears Win on Thanksgiving Eve

November 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-2 in a low scoring affair on a rare, Wednesday contest. Rookie forward, Khaden Henry recorded a career-high three points (2G, A) in the one-goal victory for the Black Bears.

The Black Bears were on the board first, as Khaden Henry scored in his first game back after being activated from the 15-day IR. Five minutes later, the rookie added on his second of the night off a beautiful wrist shot beating the goalie's glove. Danbury had a late power play in the period, but unable to capitalize, the Black Bears went into the room up 2-0.

The visitors grabbed another power play in the second period, nearing the halfway point. This time Danbury would convert, as Vadim Frolov wacked at a puck bouncing on the goal line. 20 seconds later, who else but Henry grabbing his third point of the night, as Tyson Kirkby scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season. But the scoring was not done, Danbury's Chase Harwell was able to score shorthanded, inching the game closer as the period drew to a close. After two periods, the Black Bears led the Hat Tricks 3-2.

Both teams had power plays in the third, but nobody was able to change the score. Danbury outshot Binghamton 12-8 in the period, but McAnanama shut the door the rest of the way. Binghamton wins 3-2 on the annual Thanksgiving Eve game.

