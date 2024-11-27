Thanksgiving Eve Preview: Motor City Rockers & Port Huron Prowlers

November 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 - Motor City Rockers @ Port Huron Prowlers

7:05pm - McMorran Arena - Port Huron, MI

It is said that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest bar night of the year. But the Motor City Rockers won't be found at Slapshotz tonight. They will be on the road for this season's third installment of the Battle of I-94 presented by Ciderboys. Port Huron will host Motor City in a rare non-weekend game for the Rockers.

Motor City (3-8-0, 8 PTS) is coming off a shortened weekend series at home against Watertown. The Wolves took game one last Friday night by a score of 8-3. Saturday's game was postponed due to technical difficulties at the arena. Jameson Milam got on the scoresheet twice against Watertown (1 goal and 1 assist). The Rockers are currently sixth in the Empire Division.

Port Huron (5-6-2, 15 PTS) is returning from a long trip to Louisiana. They dropped three games by a score of 3-2 to Baton Rouge (Thursday/Friday) and Monroe (Saturday). Matt Graham picked up an assist on all four goals that the Prowlers scored in the final two games of the weekend. Port Huron enters the weekend in third place in the Empire Division.

The Prowlers lead the Battle of I-94 through two meetings this season. Port Huron swept the Rockers in a home and home series earlier this month. The Prowlers won game one in Port Huron, 5-1 and game two in Fraser, 3-1. The Rockers will look to pick up their first regular season win over the Prowlers in tonight's contest.

Tonight's game is taking place just a 50 minute drive away at McMorran Arena. The game can also be found on YouTube at PortHuronProwlers.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

