Hat Tricks Fall 3-2 in Thanksgiving Eve Showdown in Binghamton

November 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Khaden Henry had two goals in his first game since Nov. 2 and the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Hat Tricks 3-2 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday.

At 12:28 of the first period, Henry put the Black Bears ahead by one, scoring off a bounce in the crease. The first-year forward added another 4:47 later, rifling a shot underneath the crossbar to extend Binghamton's lead to two. It was the third goal in two games for Henry, whose last one came against the Hat Tricks before his absence.

Conor McCollum turned away seven shots in the second period and eight in the third. The second-year goalie logged 19 saves and allowed just one goal after the first - Tyson Kirkby's game-winner in the second.

The Hat Tricks and Black Bears were even in shots after two periods with 14 apiece. Co-head coach Jonny Ruiz and Vadim Frolov shared three attempts in one offensive zone trip in the third, but could not poke the puck through on the man advantage to tie with about 7:15 remaining.

Slicing their deficit to 2-1, Frolov scored on the rebound at 8:54 in the second for the Hat Tricks' first power play goal since Nov. 9. Chase Harwell, crossing in front of the net, tipped Gleb Bandurkin's shot to score short handed at 11:06 to keep Danbury within one. Harwell finished the game with a Gordie Howe hat trick: a goal, an assist, and a fight.

The Hat Tricks outshot the Black Bears 12-8 in the third and their faceoff win in the final 16 seconds looked promising, until Binghamton cleared the puck. Connor McAnanama made 24 saves and protected the crease while Danbury went at him on the power play late.

Up next, the Hat Tricks stay on the road to take on the Port Huron Prowlers for the first time this season on Friday. It will be the Hat Tricks' second game of their six-game road trip. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

