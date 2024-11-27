Venom Sign Veteran Defenseman Jonatan Wik
November 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Hudson Valley Venom News Release
NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced the signing of defenseman Jonatan Wik.
The 31-year-old from Norway has a decade of professional experience playing in Europe. Wik's played nearly 300 games in Sweden, Finland and his native Norway.
"Jonatan brings a strong veteran presence with years of European experience in some of the top leagues," Venom coach MJ Maerkl said. "He's a strong puck-moving defenseman who will add great balance to our defense corps."
Wik, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 216 pounds, has never played professionally in the United States. A strong two-way defenseman, Wik scored a career-high eight goals and had 14 points playing for Nes IK in Norway in 2014-15.
"He's got size, which is good, but I like that he brings calm to the ice when the puck is on his stick," Maerkl said.
Wik will travel with the Venom this weekend to Virginia, where they will skate against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday and Saturday at Hitachi Energy Arena. The games will be broadcast on the Bobcats official YouTube.
