Zuhlsdorf Signs for Second Season in Indy

August 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have re-signed defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Zuhlsdorf, 24, re-signs in Indianapolis after playing 27 games for the Fuel last season after being acquired in a trade from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Skating in a total of 33 ECHL games last season, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound defenseman tallied two goals, eight assists and 17 penalty minutes.

Before his first pro season, the native of Edina, Minnesota played four seasons for the University of Minnesota. Appearing in 147 games for the Golden Gophers, Zuhlsdorf earned four goals, 27 assists and 106 penalty minutes. Skating in 37 games during his freshman season, Zuhlsdorf earned two goals and three assists while helping the team to the Big Ten Regular Season Championship.

With the signing of Zuhlsdorf, the Fuel have four forwards and two defenseman signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.