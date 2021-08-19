Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Brandon Hickey

August 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Brandon Hickey for the 2021-22 season.

The Leduc, AB native spent the last three years in the American Hockey League playing for the Rochester Americans and most recently, the Chicago Wolves. Hickey spent the majority of his time with the Americans, where he totaled two goals and nine assists in 61 games.

Prior to starting his professional career, Hickey played Division One Hockey for Boston University from 2014-2018. During his college career Hickey totaled 21 goals and 33 assists in 147 games. The defenseman was also named Captain going into his senior year with the Terriers.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.