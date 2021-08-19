Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Brandon Hickey
August 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Brandon Hickey for the 2021-22 season.
The Leduc, AB native spent the last three years in the American Hockey League playing for the Rochester Americans and most recently, the Chicago Wolves. Hickey spent the majority of his time with the Americans, where he totaled two goals and nine assists in 61 games.
Prior to starting his professional career, Hickey played Division One Hockey for Boston University from 2014-2018. During his college career Hickey totaled 21 goals and 33 assists in 147 games. The defenseman was also named Captain going into his senior year with the Terriers.
The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 19, 2021
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Brandon Hickey - Florida Everblades
- Boise Native Keenan Kelly Named Steelheads Assistant Coach - Idaho Steelheads
- Zuhlsdorf Signs for Second Season in Indy - Indy Fuel
- Bradley Back with Bits for 21-22 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Jake Massie - South Carolina Stingrays
- Adirondack Adds Forward Nick Rivera - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Ink Tough Veteran Forward Collins - Norfolk Admirals
- Over 130 Team Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by Fevo - ECHL
- Walleye Sign Defenseman Chris McKay - Toledo Walleye
- Campbell Returns to Atlanta for Second Tour - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Brandon Hickey
- Everblades Sign Former Player Alex Aleardi for 2021-22 Season
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jordan Sambrook
- Everblades to Hold Annual Equipment Sale on August 22
- Everblades Re-Sign Forward Blake Winiecki