Walleye Sign Defenseman Chris McKay

August 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Chris McKay has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

McKay, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, joins the Walleye after spending his first pro season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. In 32 contests he collected a pair of assists with 13 penalty minutes. McKay added in another assist in four playoff contests.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "Chris won a championship last season with Pensacola. This experience will help Chris continue his development at the next level. Chris is a big defender who can play many different roles on a team. I'm looking forward to seeing Chris compete during camp."

