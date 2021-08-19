Stingrays Sign Defenseman Jake Massie

North Charleston, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Jake Massie for the 2021-2022 season.

Massie, 24, will be begin his third professional season with the Rays after totaling 29 games for the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds and 33 games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during his past two campaigns. Massie has been described as a rangy defenseman and is accountable at both ends of the rink.

"Jake is a great addition to our defensive corps," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He is a big defenseman that can really skate, and he has the ability to be really solid on both sides of the puck. We are excited to welcome Jake to Charleston."

The 6'1" St-Lazare, Quebec native produced a total of 11 points during his 2020-2021 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, scoring three goals with eight assists.

"I have played in the Coliseum before and I know how loud it can get," said Jake Massie. "I am excited to play for Stingrays fans this season and to be a part of this great organization. I can't wait to get the building rocking."

Prior to his 2019-20 rookie season, Massie skated in three seasons at University of Vermont and tallied 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 95 games. Before heading to the NCAA, the blueliner produced 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 44 games with the USHL's Omaha Lancers in 2015-16. Massie signed a two-year NHL Entry Level Contract with Florida on July 8, 2019, after originally being selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round, 156th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

