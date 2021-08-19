Rush Sign Rookie Defenseman Christian Evers

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Christian Evers has been signed for the 2021-22 season. It will be Evers' first season as a professional.

"I'm extremely excited to get to Rapid City and start the season," said Evers. "I am grateful for this organization for the opportunity to continue on with my hockey career."

Evers joins the professional ranks after completing a four-year college career at the University of Vermont. During his senior season in 2020-21, he skated in all 13 of the Catamounts' games and registered four goals and three assists. Evers led the team in points with seven and his four goals were tied for the team lead during UVM's abbreviated season.

"I can't wait to get the season started and begin the hunt for the Kelly Cup," said Evers.

Over four seasons at Vermont, Evers totaled 14 goals and 20 assists over 100 games played.

"Talking with his college coach, Todd Woodcroft, who has worked in the NHL, he believes Christian will be a great addition to our back end," said Rush head coach Scott Burt. "He is a big, strong player that has a great first pass and skating ability to get up and down the ice, as well as a long stick to help him defend."

Before college, Evers spent time with the U.S. National Team Developmental Program and competed for both the U.S. U17 and U18 National Teams. He also skated with the USHL's Lincoln Stars for two seasons and combined for 14 goals and 22 assists in 109 games.

"Christian's time with the U.S. national program, where development is big, will only help him fit well in our program," said Burt. "He is highly motivated and extremely excited to get going. As a young player coming in, we will be looking for him to gain confidence quickly as he will be asked to log a bunch of ice time for us throughout the season.

