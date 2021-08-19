Admirals Ink Tough Veteran Forward Collins

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially signed veteran forward Anthony Collins to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

Collins becomes the first veteran to sign with Norfolk for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old veteran forward is known for his physical play on the ice, racking up a total of 736 penalty minutes in his nine-year ECHL career.

Collins joins the Admirals after starting the 2020-21 season with the Kansas City Mavericks. He later signed with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He had 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) and 42 total penalty minutes in 22 games with the Bulls. On February 2, Collins was loaned to the South Carolina Stingrays, where he skated in six games with them.

Anthony Collins played in 59 games with the Atlanta Gladiators in 2019-20 and is no stranger to playing in Norfolk Scope against the Admirals. He will join Norfolk for the 2021-22 season. || (Photo: Paul Jensen)

The Langley, British Columbia native has played for six total teams in the ECHL (Quad City, Rapid City, Indy, Atlanta, Kansas City and South Carolina). During his tenure in Indy, Collins was coached by current Admirals General Manager and Assistant Coach, Ryan McGinnis.

The Admirals roster now consists of 11 players (** - Veteran Status)

Forwards (6):

Anthony Collins**, Darien Craighead, Karl El-Mir, Chase Lang, Cody Milan and Alex Tonge

Defensemen (5):

Ryan Cook, Paul Meyer, Kyle Rhodes, Sam Thibault and Eric Williams

Goaltender (1):

Jake Theut

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM (EST) at Norfolk Scope.

