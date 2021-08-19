Adirondack Adds Forward Nick Rivera

August 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Nick Rivera to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Rivera was signed to play with Adirondack for the 2020-21 season but joined the Wheeling Nailers after the Thunder opted out. In 55 games as a Nailer, Rivera tallied 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists).

The 25-year-old Rivera played collegiate hockey at Minnesota State University where he served as captain for his junior and senior seasons. The Pacific Palisades, California native netted 60 points (34 goals, 26 assists) in 151 games throughout his four years as a Maverick. Minnesota State was the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Regular-Season Champions in three of Rivera's four seasons with the program.

Prior to his collegiate career, Rivera played two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Omaha Lancers. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder notched 69 points (37 goals, 32 assists) in 106 games and was named team captain for his final year.

During the 2013-14 season, Rivera skated in one season in the North American Hockey League with the Wenatchee Wild. Rivera was also a participant in the 2016-17 Maccabiah Games, suiting up for Team USA.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.