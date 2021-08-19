Over 130 Team Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by Fevo

August 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Over 130 attendees from ECHL teams, including several owners, presidents and general managers, as well as representatives from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League and Southern Professional Hockey League, participated in the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by Fevo at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas from August 15-17.

This year's Hockey Summer Meetings were held in conjunction with the American Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) and Ticket Summit conferences, which took place concurrently.

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin kicked off the event with the annual "State of the ECHL" address and continued with a presentation entitled "We're All In This Together." Keynote speaker Kim Davis, Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs for the National Hockey League, spoke on "Inclusion is a Year-Round Sport" and Bryant Pfeiffer, Executive Vice President/Chiefs Revenue Officer of Minnesota United FC and Bill Guertin of The 800-Pound Gorilla, led a presentation on engaging teams communities to bring their markets together.

A number of breakout sessions were led by other industry professionals including:

Rene Alegria - MundoHispanico.com

Peter Anderson/Adrian Benjamin - Infront X

Tony Baldwin - Macon Bacon

Murray Cohn - MC Sports Sales

Ben Conrad - Milwaukee Bucks

Norma C. Dean - Delta Air Lines

Steve Delay - The Ultimate Toolkit

Mike Garvie/Tim Mason - Prolific 1

Paul LaCaruba/Sean Whyte - National Hockey League

Lacey London/Matt Bowslby/Matt Jujan/L.J. Helbig - FloSports

Christine Mina - Philadelphia Flyers

Matt Riley - Bakersfield Condors

Tony Waller - Walmart

The Meetings also featured ECHL Team attendees serving as moderators for the breakout sessions.

For the 16th year in a row, AMI Graphics, the "Exclusive Signage Company of the ECHL", awarded a complete set of dasher board and under-ice graphics to an attending team, which was won by the Wheeling Nailers for the 2021-22 season.

The ECHL Awards Show, presented by Stage Front, recognized individual and team achievements from the 2020-21 season:

Sales Rookie of the Year - Mario Picciotto, South Carolina Stingrays

Sales Professional of the Year - Ben Pulley, Indy Fuel

PR/Broadcaster of the Year - Andrew Smith, Indy Fuel

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year - Jacksonville Icemen (Lizard Kings Night)

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year - Reading Royals (Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association)

Theme Night of the Year - Rapid City Rush (Rodeo Night)

Community Service Team of the Year - Worcester Railers

Marketing Department of the Year - Rapid City Rush

The annual Welcome Reception and Vendors' Showcase presented by TicketNetwork, which highlighted over 25 companies, provided an opportunity for teams to view products from League vendors and licensees.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.