Bradley Back with Bits for 21-22

August 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced that forward Matt Bradley has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Bradley, a Vancouver, BC native, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a 2020-21 campaign that saw him lead the team in scoring during the regular season. Bradley led Greenville with 47 points in 69 games and finished with the team lead in goals with 21.

"Bradley is a great all-around centerman for us, and he is a big piece of our team," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He can play in all situations and can dominate games when he is at his best. Bradley is also great in a room with his easy-going attitude and is a core piece of our returning group. We are very excited to have Brads back for another season."

A Kelly Cup Champion with the Newfoundland Growlers in 2019, Bradley provides the Swamp Rabbits with a championship mindset and Greenville postseason experience, having appeared in eight games during the 2020-21 playoffs.

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.