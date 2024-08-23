Ziprick Looking to Build off Strong Season in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Aiden Ziprick has two goals in his Western Hockey League career, but one of them will go down as one of the biggest in Moose Jaw Warriors' history.

Now heading into his second season with the Warriors, Ziprick is looking to take on a bigger role with the squadron.

"Every year, there's guys that leave, obviously the 20-year-olds and then a lot of guys that will be playing in the NHL and AHL this year, so there's steps to take each year and I'm looking forward to doing that," the 19-year-old defenceman said.

Ziprick was acquired by the Warriors early in the 2023-24 season from the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Russell, Man. product received his first chance to play consistently in Moose Jaw. He said he felt like he was able to find a role and grew into his spot in the Warriors' lineup.

"A trade is something you don't think about, so when it happened I was excited to come here and to see the guys that we brought in and build up for the run, it was something very special," Ziprick said.

"There was a lot to learn [last season], now I know what it takes to be a championship team, so you've got to go out and work every day to prove yourself.

"There's a lot of guys to build your game after, so that's one thing our team this year can take is all the guys we had last year, learn from them and bring that into this year."

The Warriors' offseason was shorter than normal due to the run to the WHL Championship and Memorial Cup.

Ziprick said despite that, he was able to get some good work in and coming into the season confident.

"Took some time off and then got back into the gym and overall, just tried to work on my game all summer," he said.

"Just wanted to work on all the little things, getting bigger and stronger, and seeing some of the guys we had last year and how they take care of their bodies and just learn from them."

The Warriors will open training camp starting on Wednesday with fitness testing, followed by the first on-ice sessions on Thursday.

The first preseason action is the following week when the Warriors take on the Regina Pats in a neutral site home-and-home in Estevan and Assiniboia on Sep. 6 and 7.

