Royals Sign Markus Loponen to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that the team has signed 2006-born forward Markus Loponen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The 6'1 and 185 lbs forward was selected 23rd overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Loponen, who hails from Oulu, Finland, was selected by the Winnipeg Jets 155th overall in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Loponen spent the 2023-24 season with Kärpät U20 (U20 SM-sarja) where he scored 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points in 45 games as the team's captain. Loponen was named the U20 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season, in addition to receiving the Best Plus/Minus award for the league, finishing the season with +40.

Internationally, Loponen appeared in games for Finland at the 2023 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he scored 1 assist in 5 games played. He appeared in 19 games for Finland's U18 Program (International-Jr), where he scored 3 goals and 8 assists for 11 points.

Prior to joining the Royals for the upcoming season, Loponen will suit up for Team Finland at the U20 Five Nations Tournament in Zug, Switzerland from August 27-31.

