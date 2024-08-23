Statement from the Prince George Cougars
August 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is committed to upholding the WHL Standards of Conduct and accepts the three-game suspension of Carter Rigby.
Carter regrets the incident and has agreed to participate in supplemental sensitivity training over and above the WHL's mandatory Respect in Hockey education programming for all staff, players, and personnel associated with the league.
There will be no further comment at this time.
