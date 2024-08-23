Cougars Assistant Coach Rigby Suspended Three Games

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Carter Rigby, Assistant Coach of the Prince George Cougars, has been suspended three games for violating the WHL Standards of Conduct, specifically pertaining to the use of insensitive language.

The suspension will take effect Friday, September 20. He will be eligible to return to the Prince George bench for WHL Regular Season Game #38 - Prince George at Wenatchee.

The WHL and Prince George Cougars are committed to holding players and staff to the highest standards of conduct both on and off the ice.

There will be no further comment at this time.

