Hitmen Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

August 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen begin their 30th season in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday August 28th, when they open their 2024 Training Camp at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A total of 82 players, including returning players, draft picks, listed players and free agent invites are expected to attend the five-day camp which will include fitness testing, goalie development and games.

Hitmen Training Camp will see players divided onto four rosters comprising of Team Getzlaf, Team Ladd, Team Jones and Team Stone. They will each play three round-robin games before a day of playoffs highlighted by bronze and gold medal g ames, and a 'Young Guns' game which will feature 2009-born prospects and free agent invites.

The annual Calgary Hitmen Intrasquad game acts as the conclusion of Training Camp on Sunday, September 1, at 12:00 p.m.

*All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public. Individuals attending can enter through the TELUS Club entrance (via 5th Street)

Calgary Hitmen 2024 Training Camp Schedule

Wednesday, August 28

Scotiabank Saddledome

9:00 am - 12:00 pm Returning Players Registration & Fitness Testing

(Scotiabank Saddledome Area)

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Fitness Testing

(Scotiabank Saddledome Area)

Thursday, August 29

Scotiabank Saddledome

10:00 am - 11:15 am Team Getzlaf vs. Team Stone

11:30 am - 12:45 pm Team Ladd vs. Team Jones

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Goalie Session

3:30 pm - 4:45 pm Team Getzlaf vs. Team Ladd

Friday, August 30

Scotiabank Saddledome

10:00 am - 11:15 am Team Stone vs. Team Jones

11:30 am - 12:30 pm Goalie Session

2:00 pm - 3:15 pm Team Getzlaf vs. Team Jones

3:30 pm - 4:45 pm Team Stone vs. Team Ladd

Saturday, August 31

Scotiabank Saddledome

9:00 am - 10:15 am Playoff Game (3rd place vs. 4 th place) Bronze Medal

10:30 am - 11:45 am Playoff Game (1st place vs. 2nd place) Gold Medal

1:30 pm - 2:45 pm Young Guns Game

Sunday, September 1

Scotiabank Saddledome

12:00 pm - 2:30 pm Intra-Squad Game

Note: Ice sessions are subject to change. Media will be notified accordingly. Rosters will be available at the Training Camp venue and at HitmenHockey.com

The Hitmen 2024 pre-season schedule will see the club play four games, two of which will be played at home at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex and Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex.

The Hitmen play host to Red Deer on Friday, September 6th at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut'ina Nation for a 7:00 p.m. start. The team will then travel to Medicine Hat to face the Tigers on Saturday, September 7th. Calgary heads to Lethbridge the following week to the play the Hurricanes on Friday, September 13th before hosting Edmonton for the pre-season finale at home at Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex on Sunday, September 15th. Game time is 4:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.