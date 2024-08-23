The Ice Is In, and Training Camp Is Right Around the Corner

Dust off the cobwebs, it's time to get those hockey sticks back on the ice.

Saskatoon Blades 2024 Training Camp presented by Motion Fitness is one week away! See all your favourite Blades in action, and get familiar with some of our up-and-coming stars.

78 players are expected to attend camp and will be split into four teams named after Blades alumni (Norm Maracle, Bernie and Ken Federko, Gerry Pinder, and Wade Belak). Each team will play for the Kirkness Cup between Friday and Sunday, in memory of the late Bobby Kirkness.

All practices and scrimmages are open to the public. Training camp will coincide with our annual Locker Room Sale. Fans have the opportunity to shop new featured items along the concourse and inside the frozen pond to make sure they're ready for the 2024-25 Blades season. There will also be new and used Blades hockey equipment available.

FULL SCHEDULE

WE BACK, WARMAN!

Blades hockey is back in Warman, SK to cap off the preseason!

Purchase your ticket online for just $10 as the Blue and Gold take on the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 14th.

New merchandise will be featured on the concourse and all 50/50 proceeds go to Warman Minor Hockey Association (WHMA).

Stick around after the game and meet your favourite Blades at our full-team autograph session.

TICKETS

SCHOOL'S IN FOR SUMMER!

The Saskatoon Blades Hockey School kicks off Monday!

We can't wait to see those who registered for three days filled of hockey fun!

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3!

Come visit us at the Fan Experience Zone powered by SaskMilk located at 105-2803 Faithfull Avenue.

