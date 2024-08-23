Durrell Named New Director Of Communications For Kelowna Rockets

August 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







Kelowna, B.C - The Kelowna Rockets are excited to announce that Troy Durrell has been named the team's Director of Communications.

Durrell, a native of Cochrane, Atla., previously spent time in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2022-23 season where he was the team's Media Services Manager.

Troy brings a lot of energy and creativity to this role, said Vice President of Business Development Gavin Hamilton. We are very excited to have him here as he will be an excellent fit in our organization and in our community.

The 28-year-old, graduated from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology before beginning his media career in Cochrane.

His more recent venture was with Hockey Alberta as their Content Generation Coordinator before joining the Western Hockey League in his latest role.

I'm thrilled to join the Rockets organization, Durrell said. Kelowna is one of the premier organizations in the Canadian Hockey League and I look forward to the opportunity to perfect my craft while continuing to help build on this team's rich history and tradition.

The Rockets will begin their 2024-25 Western Hockey League campaign on September 21 when they host the Portland Winterhawks.

Tickets can be purchased online through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office, or by phone at 250-762-5050.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.