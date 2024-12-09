Zico's Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Zico Bailey for 2025 Season

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that midfielder Zico Bailey will return to the club for the 2025 season. Bailey joined United in August, 2023, and has been a crucial piece of the New Mexico United midfield since. In 2024, Bailey logged more than 2,200 minutes in league play, serving as a technical leader and midfield maestro in that time.

Bailey has made 46 appearances in the Black & Yellow since his arrival during the 2023 season from San Antonio FC. In that time, he's scored three goals, and assisted three more. Two of those tallies came in United's emphatic 4-2 victory over MLS Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Those golas came just two minutes apart.

Bailey's 85.6% passing accuracy was among the best on the club in 2024. Defensively, he was second on the team in tackles and tackles won, as he was crucial to United's transition from defense to attack throughout the year.

