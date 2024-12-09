Legion FC to Launch 'BHM Built' Video Series
December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - What makes The Magic City so magical is its people within, and Birmingham Legion FC is honored to be giving them the spotlight with the launch of BHM Built. Beginning this week and running throughout 2025, this new video series will highlight individual and organizational efforts that contribute to growth and development throughout Birmingham.
"BHM Built is an ode to our city," said Legion FC Community Engagement Manager Julio Sanclemente. "It is our way of showcasing the vibrant, rich, and diverse community that defines the very essence of Birmingham. A city made up of hard-working individuals that strive to build a better Birmingham for all."
Each episode will focus on a community member's leadership, empowerment, cooperation and participation in Birmingham. Additionally, the individual's personality and their story of how they established roots in the city will be explored, emphasizing why they are doing everything in their power to give back. Episode topics will range from advocacy, environmental sustainability, minority representation and more.
"We have a clear goal for BHM Built," Sanclemente explained. "It's to portray these individual's tenacity and grit that is synonymous with the city of Birmingham and its history."
Subjects for BHM Built episodes will be selected by Legion FC and its fans and partners. For more information on the series or if you have a submission, contact Sanclemente at jsanclemente@bhmlegion.com.
