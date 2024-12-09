Edwin Laszo Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Year

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Midfielder Edwin Laszo has been nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Year with his nationally-televised screamer against San Antonio FC, the league announced Monday.

With 16 nominees arranged in a group-stage format, Laszo's goal is placed in Group B alongside Aaron Molloy (Charleston Battery), Delentz Pierre (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), and Khori Bennett (Las Vegas Lights FC). Voting for the group stage is now open here, with each group winner advancing to next week's final.

Group B goals, including Laszo's spectacular shot may be found here.

The 25-year-old forward scored the match-winning goal on August 3 in the 49th minute, thanks to a clever tap pass from teammate Phillip Goodrum off a direct free kick. Laszo unleashed a powerful strike into the top-right corner, which was dubbed "A golazo from Laszo" on the broadcast and gave FC Tulsa its first lead of the night in 3-1 win.

The goal also earned Laszo recognition as SportsCenter's "Saturday's Best: Goal," as well as USL Championship Goal of the Week and Team of the Week 22 honors.

