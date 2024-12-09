Grand Park Sports & Entertainment (GPSE) to Manage and Operate Grand Park

Westfield, Ind. - The Westfield City Council approved a Public-Private Agreement (PPA) with Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, LLC (GPSE) to manage and operate the 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus at its meeting tonight.

The PPA (Public Private Agreement), following a formal presentation on the process and benefits to the City, was put to a council vote. The council voted 7-0 unanimously in favor to approve GPSE taking over the complete management and operation of Grand Park, starting January 1.

Grand Park Sports & Entertainment is a joint venture partnership between Indy Sports & Entertainment (which owns Indy Eleven) and Bullpen Ventures.

In December of 2023, the City of Westfield announced a transformative long-term collaboration with multiple partners, including Indianapolis-based Keystone Group, Indy Sports & Entertainment, Indy Eleven, and Bullpen Ventures, solidifying a landmark public-private partnership. This strategic alliance marked the conclusion of an exhaustive 21-month selection process involving 17 competitive bids for the management and development of Grand Park, America's leading youth sports campus.

Grand Park and Indy Eleven have long-established relationships, with the multipurpose sports campus serving as Indy Eleven's Official Training Center for Indy Eleven's men's professional team, W League women's team, Academy, and Pro Academy. Indy Eleven intends to build a new world-class training facility at Grand Park that will become the new official training home of Indy Eleven.

"Our message from the outset was to show the City of Westfield that we had capabilities to provide best-in-class management and operational excellence of the Grand Park Sports Campus for long-term sustainability and growth. It has been a pleasure to be part of this process with the City of Westfield since the outset, where we have worked diligently to demonstrate our capabilities," explained Greg Stremlaw, President and CEO of Indy Sports & Entertainment and Indy Eleven. "With our major expansion in men's, women's, and youth soccer over the last few years, we believe there are unprecedented synergies and opportunities that will further benefit Grand Park and Westfield for many years to come."

After a thorough evaluation, a city-formed review committee selected the partnership to establish the newly-formed entity, Grand Park Sports & Entertainment. Indy Sports & Entertainment and Bullpen Ventures will manage the facility around youth sports while attracting large sporting and entertainment events and diversifying Grand Park's current sports offerings. Keystone Group, an Indianapolis-based leader in mixed-use development projects, is the City of Westfield's development partner for Grand Park.

